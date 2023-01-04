Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 murder of actor in south St. Louis

Prinshun McClain was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the shooting death of Victoria Manisco. A jury could not reach a verdict in two other shooting deaths.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of an actor in south St. Louis.

Prinshun McClain was sentenced to life in prison, which was calculated at 30 years, for second-degree murder and another 15 years in prison for armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.

In November, a jury found McClain guilty of the two charges after McClain testified that he followed Manisco from the bus to her house and shot her during an attempted robbery on the 1100 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood.

McClain's lawyer asked for a lesser sentence due to McClain's upbringing. Manisco's mother Barbara on Wednesday spoke about Victoria's childhood, saying she adopted Victoria from China after Victoria was found abandoned on a bridge.

In denying McClain's lawyer's request, Circuit Judge Rex Burlison cited Manisco's childhood.

“You took the life of a girl who had been abandoned after four weeks,” Burlison said. “This is something that you have to live with.”

McClain won't be eligible for parole until he serves at least 85% of the 30-year sentence. He will then have to serve the 15-year sentence for armed criminal action. He must serve at least five years of that term, a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

McClain was also charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards in their north city apartment. According to charging documents, McClain lived in the same apartment building.