Man arrested after 'ramming' horse carriage with truck in downtown St. Louis

The 37-year-old man could be charged with three counts of assault and one count of animal abuse

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after police said a man hit a horse carriage multiple times over the weekend.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to 9th Street and Olive Street just after 8:40 p.m. Saturday to investigate.

A man driving a white pickup truck rammed the rear end of a horse carriage several times and struck the horse, according to police.

When police arrived, they found the man who had reportedly struck the horse had driven away. Police later found him at North 11th Street & Locust Street where he was arrested.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and could be charged with three counts of assault and one count of animal abuse.