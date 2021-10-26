Police officer shot at gas station in Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Several police vehicles were seen at the Speedway gas station, which is located along Illinois Route 111 near Interstate 270

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — A police officer was shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, according to Edwardsville police.

Police were called at about 8 a.m. to the Speedway gas station, which is located at 5401 Illinois Route 111 near Interstate 270. Crime scene tape was wrapped around most of the gas station. Police officers from several agencies at the scene.

A Pontoon Beach Police Department officer was injured in the shooting. He was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

There's also a police presence outside the emergency department at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

5 On Your Side has contacted police agencies in the area. We are working to confirm more details about the investigation.

The Edwardsville Police Department is one of the agencies assisting. A spokesperson said the officer's condition is not known at this time. They're also still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

"Their department is dealing with a lot right now and we are just trying to support them the best we can," said Michael Fillback with Edwardsville police. "Other departments throughout our area [are] doing the same thing. We would ask the public for their prayers for the officer, his family and the Pontoon Beach Police Department."

Illinois State Police confirmed it's also investigating the incident.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.