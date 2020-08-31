Police searching for man in suspected road rage incident in St. Charles County

It is not clear what led up to the incident, and police have not released information on the condition of the man who was assaulted

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a man who they said assaulted another driver on Interstate 64 in O'Fallon, Missouri, over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-64 west of Route K.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene for a fight in progress. When they arrived, O'Fallon police were already there and with a 68-year-old man, who was unconscious. He was taken to the hospital; police have not released information about his condition.

Witnesses told police a man driving a black Dodge Ram stopped behind a dark blue Ford F-150, assaulted the man and then drove off.

The driver in the Ram continued west on the interstate to Highway DD and turned south on the highway.

The Ram was pulling a white car trailer with ramps that were vertical and not flat, according to MSHP.

It is not clear what led up to the incident.

Investigators are looking for anyone living in the area of Highway DD who may have a doorbell camera to contact them. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call MSHP at 636-300-2800.