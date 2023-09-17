Man beaten, left naked during robbery Saturday night in St. Louis

The victim told police he was attacked by a man with a metal club.

ST. LOUIS — A man was beaten with a metal club and left naked during a St. Louis robbery Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call for an assault at about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was found lying beaten and naked. He told police he was attacked by a man with a metal club.

The victim said the suspect who attacked him took multiple shopping bags with the victim's personal belongings, and told the victim to take off all his clothing.

The victim was severely injured, and had cuts and bruises to his face and eyes. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Police did not release any more information about the assault and robbery. An investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."