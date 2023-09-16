Affton man fatally struck while walking across I-270 off-ramp

From Affton, Thomas P. Hartog, 43, was walking across the south bound Interstate 270 off ramp to southbound Interstate 55 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was declared dead at the scene of a St. Louis County crash Friday night.

From Affton, Thomas P. Hartog, 43, was walking across the south bound Interstate 270 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 55 around 11:30 p.m. Friday. That's when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Mustang.

First responders with the Mehlville Fire Protection District were sent to the crash scene, according to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Police. There, they found Hartog and declared him dead.

The driver did not see Hartog, the report said.