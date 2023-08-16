Man carjacked by three suspects Wednesday morning in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man was carjacked early Wednesday morning by three men in Webster Groves, police said.
According to the Webster Groves Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Elm Avenue.
The victim told police he had been traveling southbound on South Elm when his vehicle was struck from behind by a White Hyundai Elantra.
When the victim pulled over, three men exited the Hyundai and confronted the victim. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at his head and demanded his vehicle, police said.
The victim complied and was unharmed.
The stolen vehicle was described as a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plates: "NF8-G8B"
Police later determined the abandoned Hyundai was reported stolen from the City of St. Louis. The three suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.