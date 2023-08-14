St. Louis County police investigating plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park

It is unclear when the plaques were taken or under what circumstances. The county nor County police have released any information regarding possible suspects.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for several memorial plaques that were stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park.

According to a Monday press release, the plaques that were stolen from the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater inside the park include insignia logo plaques for the Army and Marines, a memorial plaque dedicated to the employees of Wagner Electric, who sacrificed their life during World War II, and a bench plaque that honors the veterans of the Barrle of the Bulge.

“Jefferson Barracks Park is more than a recreation area – it’s a place that honors military service, veterans, and their families," St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in an emailed statement. "We are saddened that someone would deface memorials dedicated to those who made the supreme sacrifice for our country,”

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

