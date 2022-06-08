Man charged after toddler fatally ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County

The 22-month-old ingested the drug, causing his death. A 6-year-old who also was exposed to the drug survived and tested positive for the drug.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A toddler not even 2 years old died in January after finding and ingesting fentanyl. Now, nearly five months later, a suspect has been charged in the St. Louis County case.

Jerry Moorehead Jr., 34, is facing counts of endangering the welfare of a child causing death and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – both felony charges.

On Jan. 20, Moorehead is accused of exposing a 22-month-old child to fentanyl. The toddler ingested the drug, causing his death, according to a probable cause statement signed by a Maryland Heights Police Department detective.

A 6-year-old child also was exposed to the drug in the same incident. The child survived but tested positive for the narcotic.

"I take a compassionate approach to many drug-related offenses, because drug users often need and respond to treatment more than punishment - but I have no compassion for endangering and even killing children by exposing them to narcotics," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "No one responsible for the care of small children should be using drugs or leaving drugs lying around where a child might ingest them."

No other details about the incident have been released, including if or how Moore is related to the children.