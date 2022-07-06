'Put the guns down': Loved ones mourn the loss of 21-year-old man killed in Ferguson

More than 100 people paid their respects during a balloon release for 21-year-old Terrance 'TBaby' Taylor who was shot and killed Sunday.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Tuesday evening, Tiffany Miller gathered with her family and all the people who loved her 21-year-old nephew Terrance 'TBaby' Taylor.

"I never thought that I would have to be a part of what I've seen so much on Facebook. All these candle lights and remembrances. I never once thought it would happen to my family," Miller said.

They held a balloon release vigil in the same spot where he was shot just two days before.

"He woke me up out of my sleep the night before he got killed just to tell me he loved me. So, I just keep replaying that over and over and over," Miller said.

Taylor was shot near the playground of the Pleasant View Garden Apartments on Canfield Drive in Ferguson just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said an altercation lead to the shooting. Taylor was taken to a hospital before the cops arrived, where he later died.

"I called her and heard my sister scream like that, in the phone about her baby, it took everything out of me," Miller said. "She lost her baby over something stupid."

She said her nephew was one of eight children and had a young son of his own.

"He made mistakes in his past and he did what he was supposed to do to correct those and ever since then he was trying to live his life right. He wasn't into anything that would get his life took from him," Miller said. "He was very respectful to his elders, his mother. A very good father to his baby."

She hopes young people will learn from their tragic loss.

"Please, put the guns down," Miller said.