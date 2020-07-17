East St. Louis man charged with murder in death of 4-year-old boy

Demetrius Stewart was charged with first-degree murder and violation of a protection order

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 27-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Demetrius Stewart with first-degree murder and violation of a protection order.

Stewart is accused of repeatedly striking La’Marion Thomure about his head and body, knowing those acts could cause great bodily harm or death.

Earlier this week, East St. Louis police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Winstanley Avenue for an unresponsive child. La’Marion was pronounced dead at the scene.

A previously issued Order of Protection stated Stewart couldn’t be within 500 feet of La’Marion and other household members.

Stewart is being held on a $1 million bond.