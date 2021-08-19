Man charged with murder after body found burned in St. Louis in June

ST. LOUIS — A man already in federal custody has been charged with murder and accused of burning the victim's body.
Brandon Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the June 28 death of Antirrill Johnson.
Police responded to the 5900 block of Emma Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m., near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhoods. A burned body of an unknown victim was found in an alley.
About a week later, police identified the body as 47-year-old Antirrill Johnson.
Witnesses told police Taylor shot and killed Johnson before loading the body into his car and burning it on a vacant lot. During the investigation, police found video evidence of Taylor's car in the area where the body was found and discovered Johnson's blood on the car.
On Wednesday, the prosecuting attorney's office issues at-large warrants against Taylor. He is currently in federal custody on unrelated charges.