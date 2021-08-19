Man charged with murder after body found burned in St. Louis in June

Brandon Taylor is already in federal custody for an unrelated incident

ST. LOUIS — A man already in federal custody has been charged with murder and accused of burning the victim's body.

Brandon Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the June 28 death of Antirrill Johnson.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Emma Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m., near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhoods. A burned body of an unknown victim was found in an alley.

About a week later, police identified the body as 47-year-old Antirrill Johnson.

Witnesses told police Taylor shot and killed Johnson before loading the body into his car and burning it on a vacant lot. During the investigation, police found video evidence of Taylor's car in the area where the body was found and discovered Johnson's blood on the car.