Suspected robber fatally shot by victim near popular stretch of businesses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man believed to be the suspect in a robbery died from a gunshot wound late Sunday night.

St. Louis police were called at 11:43 p.m. to the area of North 14th and St. Charles streets, which is in Downtown West a block away from a busy stretch of restaurants and businesses on Washington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man on a sidewalk who had been shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police believe the unidentified man was shot by the victim he was trying to rob. The victim ran away from the area. Police are still working to track down that person.

Investigators used crime scene tape to close off a two-block stretch of 14th Street from Locust Street to Washington Avenue. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene counted at least 11 evidence markers on the ground. Police also checked out several vehicles that were parked along St. Charles Street.

The St. Louis police department’s homicide division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html