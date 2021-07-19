x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting near Cherokee Street

Shortly after the shooting, detectives were focusing their investigation on a barbershop near the intersection
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Cherokee Street in south St. Louis Monday night.

Police said they were called the intersection of Cherokee Street and Minnesota Avenue at around 7:45 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Shortly after the shooting, detectives were focusing their investigation on a barbershop near the intersection.

Related Articles