Man charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — A Berkeley, Missouri, man was charged Monday in connection with a deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn Friday evening.

Trevontae Sain, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Jacob Pierce and 24-year-old Markco Willingham.

According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two males with gunshot wounds. Both males died from their injuries, according to the news release.

A Tuesday press release from the Major Case Squad said Sain is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

