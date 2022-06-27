WATCH LIVE: Murder trial begins for father of missing 9-year-old Christian Ferguson

Dawan Ferguson was charged with the murder of his special needs son Christian, who has been missing since 2003. His body has never been found.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Christian Ferguson was 9-year-old boy with special needs when he disappeared nearly two decades ago — and on Monday, his father will go to trial for his murder.

Dawan Ferguson was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death. His son had a rare metabolic disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. When he disappeared in 2003, he could not walk or talk and would have died within 48 hours without proper medication, according to court documents.

A jury was seated Thursday.

Police say Dawan Ferguson didn’t give his son proper medication and nutrition for more than two years before he went missing. He left home with Christian on June 11, 2003, and called police from a pay phone on Page Boulevard, near the border of St. Louis and Wellston, when his SUV was stolen. He told police Christian was sleeping in the backseat. He had custody of his son at the time, according to court documents.

The SUV turned up two hours later, on Ronbar Lane in Ferguson – but there was no sign of Christian.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell charged Dawan Ferguson with his son’s murder 16 years later, even though the child’s body has never been found.

Prosecutors said they have new evidence, including witnesses who felt coerced not to testify who now say they are willing to speak.

Dawan Ferguson was also charged with two counts of rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation after police say between May 2008 and 2010, he sexually assaulted a child younger than 14, and that victim became pregnant and had a child. Police say he continued to assault the victim between May 2010 and 2013 when the victim was younger than 17 years old, according to court documents.

Police said he sexually abused another victim, who was younger than 17, between September 2000 and 2003, according to court documents.