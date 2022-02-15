Man charged with murder for shooting death of woman in Greenville, Illinois

Demarcus Gurlly was charged with murder and obstructing justice in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Laquita M. Sullivan.

GREENVILLE, Ill — A 28-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Greenville, Illinois, last week.

Demarcus Gurlly, a Greenville, Illinois, resident, was charged with murder and obstructing justice in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Laquita M. Sullivan.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, Illinois State Police responded to the 600 block of East South Avenue in Greenville for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman dead. Bond County coroner Tony Brooks identified her as Laquita M. Sullivan, of Greenville.

A 33-year-old man who was in the area when the shooting happened was taken into custody. He was questioned and released after police determined he was not involved, police said. ISP had previously said the man barricaded himself in a home, but it turned out it was not him.

Police said a red Dodge Charger was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting, and less than two hours later, the car was spotted in Wood River. When officers tried to stop the car, it sped off, leading police from multiple agencies on a chase. The car eventually crashed.

Police said they found two people critically injured inside the crashed car and rushed them to the hospital. One of the men, 25-year-old Kiondre Fitzgerald, died at the hospital.

The next day, police found and arrested Gurlly. He was charged on Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond.