Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Fenton

Tony Hager, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting of Austin Vines. Hager was arrested in Ozark County and is being held on $250,000 bond.

At around 3:35 Sunday afternoon, St. Louis County police responded to the 600 block of Greenhurst Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of an altercation between people who knew each other.

Vines was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Monday.

Police said Hager and some other people went to the home on Greenhurst Court to confront Vines about an "ongoing disagreement". Police said two witnesses that were not involved in the disagreement identified Hager as the shooter.

Police did not say if he also shot the dog.