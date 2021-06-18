Man charged for shooting gun from car in Ballwin

Joseph Hanners has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm

BALLWIN, Mo. — A man has been charged for shooting a gun from a car in Ballwin Thursday night.

Joseph Hanners has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

At around 8:30 p.m., Ballwin police officers responded to the 200 block of Sweetcreek Drive for a report of shots being fired. Police said two people were firing gunshots from a car in the area then drove away from the scene.

Police officers stopped the car on Highway 141 near Manchester Road where two people were taken into custody.