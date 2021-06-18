Man charged for shooting gun from car in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — A man has been charged for shooting a gun from a car in Ballwin Thursday night.
Joseph Hanners has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
At around 8:30 p.m., Ballwin police officers responded to the 200 block of Sweetcreek Drive for a report of shots being fired. Police said two people were firing gunshots from a car in the area then drove away from the scene.
Police officers stopped the car on Highway 141 near Manchester Road where two people were taken into custody.
No other information about the incident has been released.