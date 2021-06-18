Person found dead after crash on Bellefontaine Road, police investigating

St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating after a person was found dead following a crash on Bellefontaine Road.

Police responded at about 5:10 a.m. Friday to the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road to a report of a car on fire with a person trapped inside. A 5 On Your Side photographer saw a body on the pavement near the car, which appeared to have crashed into a pole.

It is unclear what led to the crash or how the person died. Police have not released the victim's identity.

The road was closed in both directions Friday morning as police investigated.