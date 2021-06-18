Person found dead after crash on Bellefontaine Road, police investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating after a person was found dead following a crash on Bellefontaine Road.
Police responded at about 5:10 a.m. Friday to the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road to a report of a car on fire with a person trapped inside. A 5 On Your Side photographer saw a body on the pavement near the car, which appeared to have crashed into a pole.
It is unclear what led to the crash or how the person died. Police have not released the victim's identity.
The road was closed in both directions Friday morning as police investigated.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.