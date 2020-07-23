18-year-old charged in connection with deadly double shooting at Saint Louis Galleria

Jaron Lemmit is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deadly double shooting at the Saint Louis Galleria.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on Jaron Lemmit for one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

He’s being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to St. Louis County police.

The man who was shot and killed has been identified as 21-year-old Jaquan Steed. The second victim has been treated and released from a hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at the Saint Louis Galleria around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a dispute began inside the mall between two groups of people and led to the shooting. Police said the relationship between the two groups of people is not known. It happened near the northwest portion of the mall, on the second floor near a pair of escalators.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead in double shooting at Saint Louis Galleria

According to a press release from St. Louis County police, a detective was able to secure video footage of Lemmit and circulated a still photo of the his face to the media. Police said he was identified as the perpetrator of these two shooting offenses by three people. Police also found a gun from the parking lot where he was seen running. Police said the firearm seized is a forensic match with the shell casings recovered from the scene. Lemmit was taken into custody by the detective. Police said Lemmit was found hiding in a hotel room.

On Wednesday police said they were looking for three or four people who fled from the scene. It’s unclear if they’ve made contact with any of the others they were looking for.