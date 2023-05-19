Man charged with stalking wife, assaulting her with vehicle in Chesterfield

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, Diing Kacgor got upset with his wife after she told him she wanted a divorce.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Ballwin man has been charged after police say he put a tracker on his wife's car, drunkenly stalked her and injured her by crashing his car into hers last week.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Diing Kacgor, 43, is charged with felony counts of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and DWI resulting in physical injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of second-degree stalking.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, Kacgor got upset with his wife when she told him she wanted a divorce. Police said he put a tracking device on her vehicle and followed her on Saturday as she visited someone in the Delmar Loop and returned to Chesterfield.

Kacgor made contact with his wife in traffic and told her to pull over, and she refused and changed direction to avoid him. Police said he then crashed his car into the back of hers at a high rate of speed while she was stopped at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Swingley Ridge.

The woman's car was sent into the back of another car, causing injuries to both her and the other driver. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said Kacgor showed several signs of being intoxicated and he admitted to drinking three beers and three shots of vodka before crashing into his wife's car. He also admitted to placing the tracking device and following her.

"People need to move on peaceably when a relationship is ending, not stalk and drunkenly assault the person who is leaving them,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a news release announcing the charges. “Those who commit these kinds of acts and reckless behavior will be held accountable in St. Louis County.”