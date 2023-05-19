Person found shot in vehicle in East St. Louis

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by EMS.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in East St. Louis.

Police discovered a person shot in a vehicle shortly before 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and North 81 Street in East St. Louis.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by EMS, ISP said.

The victim's identity was not released. No information was available on the victim's condition.

ISP was still investigating the shooting as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.