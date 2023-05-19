Man charged in Halls Ferry shooting that left 1 dead, 2 others injured

Emonne Dillon was charged in connection with the deadly shooting on May 2 at a north St. Louis County home.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month at a home on Halls Ferry Road.

Emonne Dillion of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of discharging a firearm at or from a car at another car or building (persistent offender) and two counts of first-degree attempted assault, according to St. Louis County police.

He was being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond as of Friday morning.

At about 9:30 p.m. on May 2, St. Louis County police responded to a shooting in the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road, where officers found 21-year-old Jayla Farr shot and killed in a driveway.

Inside the home, an 18-year-old woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries and a 14-year-old boy was found with minor injuries. The two were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the teen was later released.

Preliminary investigation led investigators to believe the incident happened after an altercation between several people in front of the home, police said.

Multiple witnesses recalled Dillon pulling out a gun and shooting Farr and two others before continuing to fire shots into the home, county police said.

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.