22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week.

Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

St. Louis County Police said Bailey was among a group of people who threw a rock through the window of Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road and forced their way inside.

Surveillance video showed thieves using the flashlight attachment of a Glock handgun to look through the store and help find the merchandise. Owners said the thieves made off with about $750 worth of merchandise. The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Police said Bailey's phone was pinging at the dispensary at the time of the break-in. When they spotted him getting into a car later in the day, they pulled the car over and Bailey ran off.

When they caught up with him, they found commercially packaged marijuana products that the dispensary confirmed were stolen that morning.

Police also found a Glock handgun with a light attachment and said Bailey was implicated in other dispensary burglaries, but they did not say what dispensaries.

In all, he was charged with first-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.

The same night the dispensary on Smizer Station Road was broken into, another Block Dispensary in Richmond Heights was also damaged in an attempted burglary.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Heights Police Department said the dispensary on Brentwood Boulevard was broken into at about 5 a.m. Nothing was stolen, but the building was damaged.

Video from the scene showed a broken window in the front of the store.