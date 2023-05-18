Man seriously injured after road rage leads to fight on Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot, police say

The man was taken to the hospital, but police did not have specifics on his condition.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A man in his 70s was seriously injured after a fight in Chesterfield Wednesday night.

The Chesterfield Police Department said officers were called to the parking lot of the Dierbergs on Woods Mill Road for a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured.

The man's name was not immediately released.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police did not have specifics on his condition.

Police said the fight occurred after a minor crash and was road rage related.

Chesterfield police said the suspect stayed on the scene. The department also said officers were able to collect evidence from the scene that is helping in the investigation.