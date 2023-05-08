Man critically injured in shooting at south St. Louis gas station

During their investigation, officers reviewed security video and saw that the man was shot while he was sitting in his car.

ST. LOUIS — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting at a south St. Louis gas station.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 8:15 at a Conoco gas station on the 6900 block of Gravois Avenue.

When police responded to a report of a shooting, they found a man on the ground behind the gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was unable to provide police with information.

During their investigation, officers reviewed security video and saw that the man was shot while he was sitting in his car. After being shot, the man ran away and collapsed behind the gas station.

Police said the suspect drove up to the gas station in a gray Mercedes coupe and shot the man with a rifle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.