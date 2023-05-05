Shooting in North County parking lot leaves one dead

The man's identity and age have not been released at this time.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed following a shooting Friday, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue near Jennings Station Road near Country Club Hills.

A man was wounded after being shot in the parking lot of a nearby business. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.