Police release security photos of suspects in Cherokee Street shooting Saturday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have released images of two people wanted in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street during a Cinco de Mayo event over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Ohio Avenue. A woman told police she saw a fight between a large group when a person started waiving a gun around.

Police said that person fired a shot.

The woman and a 25-year-old man were injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the man refused medical treatment for a graze wound.

On Monday, police released security photos of two people wanted in connection with the shooting.

"Recognize these two subjects?" a tweet accompanying the photos reads. "They are wanted for a shooting on 5.6.23 in the 2700 block of Cherokee that left two innocent bystanders hurt. Anyone with a tip about who they are or their whereabouts is urged to call [CrimeStoppers] at 866-371-TIPS (8477)."

(1/2) Recognize these two subjects? They are wanted for a shooting on 5.6.23 in the 2700 block of Cherokee that left two innocent bystanders hurt. Anyone with a tip about who they are or their whereabouts is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/JcaDNnw5vB — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 8, 2023

The Saturday shooting was the second shooting in as many days at the festival, which takes place on Cherokee Street between Nebraska and Jefferson streets.

