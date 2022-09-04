Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after Franklin County Deputies found a man deceased in St. Clair, Missouri on Sept. 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on its Facebook page about the incident.

Franklin County Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road where they found a male deceased that had been clearing timber, according to police.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the press release.

The victim was identified as Hugh Campbell, 53, from Villa Ridge.

An active investigation has been opened by Franklin County Investigators.

There is no information on a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html