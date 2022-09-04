3 stabbed outside restaurant in Mascoutah

A suspect was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, according to Mascoutah police.

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Mascoutah Police Department, the 3 victims, ages 41, 42 and 43, were stabbed after an altercation at about 12:30 Sunday outside Skootr's Restaurant & Bar.

A suspect was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, the release said.

A Facebook post from Skootr's confirmed the stabbing and said the suspect was not a customer or patron of the restaurant and bar.

The three victims were transported to hospitals in the area by Mascoutah EMS. Two of them were treated and released. The third victim was admitted to a St. Louis hospital. The third victim's condition has not been released.

Mascoutah police is handling the investigation into the incident.

