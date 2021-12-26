Man facing charges in 3-year-old boy's death after saying boy was hit by car

Timothy Robinson was taking care of the boy on the day he died. The boy's mother said Robinson told her the boy was hit by a car.

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after his girlfriend's 3-year-old son died while he was taking care of the boy.

Timothy Robinson, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death after the death of Emmanuel Ware on Dec. 10. Robinson was taken into custody three days after the boy's death on an unrelated robbery charge.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 10, St. Louis police officers were called to the 2600 block of Rutger Street for a report of a child being struck by a car.

When officers arrived, they found Ware unconscious and not breathing inside a home. He also had bruises throughout his body, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shanice Moore, the boy's mother, said the man she was dating, who is not Emmanuel's father, was watching her son for a few hours at a friend's house. She said that when she returned to the house a few hours later, her son was unconscious in the house. That's when her boyfriend told her the child had been hit by a car.

Moore went on to say that she initially believed the story about what he said happened to her son.

“He told me he got hit. You know and apparently that never happened but I had to tell the police something because they were asking me what's going on and I'm like I don't know. But this is what he told me,” Moore said.