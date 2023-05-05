Metro Transit receives federal grant for new MetroLink Train cars

Out of the original 31 light rail cars, 25 of them are still in service and will continue to be until they are replaced.

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Friday that Metro Transit would receive a federal grant to replace the aging MetroLink light rail cars.

Metro Transit received more than $196 million in federal grant funding for new MetroLink Train cars. The grant will replace up to 48 light rail cars, according to the press release.

“This successful grant award shows a unified legislative delegation, working together to benefit Missouri and Illinois. Additionally, the Federal Transit Administration has once again stepped forward to advance transit in the St. Louis region,” said Taulby Roach, Bi-State Development President and CEO.

The MetroLink opened 30 years ago and the original train cars are scheduled for replacement in the next couple of years, the press release said. They have been well maintained and some have logged more than 1.7 million miles since going into service in July 1993.

Out of the original 31 light rail cars, 25 of them are still in service and will continue to be until they are replaced.

Earlier this week, Roach said Metro Transit will spend up to $750,000 in overtime for more police officers on trains throughout the summer. They will also have increased security measures including metal detectors after recent violence on MetroLink trains.

The transit serves the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County in Missouri and St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois.