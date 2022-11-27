Man found shot to death in parked car in north St. Louis Saturday

18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, police said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Saturday night in the back of a parked SUV.

According to police, 18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue.

Police said the Mercedes had ballistic damage from the shooting.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by EMS.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating the fatal shooting.

No other information about the shooting was released.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division at 314-371-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.