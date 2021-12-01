Man found shot to death inside car in Jennings

Police said they found the man in the front seat of a car on the 2700 block of Solway Avenue in Jennings

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the 2700 block of Solway Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the front seat of a car.

The release, which was distributed at 8:25 Wednesday night, said the investigation remained very active.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html