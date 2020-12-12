Man found shot, killed in parking lot of St. Louis County apartment

Police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on the parking lot of a northwest St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a northwest St. Louis County apartment complex.

Police said they were called to the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive at around 11:35 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man on the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

No other information about the incident was provided.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons division is leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.