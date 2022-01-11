Man found shot in south St. Louis Tuesday night

Police said they found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of South Compton.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the 5300 block of South Compton at around 9:20 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound. They said he was not breathing when officers arrived.

Video from the scene showed that a curtain, which is typically used to obscure the view of a dead body, was put up in the street. The road was blocked off by crime-scene tape.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/