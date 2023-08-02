Man in his 20s dead after being shot several times in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Police have yet to release details on the events leading up to the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s is dead after being shot several times, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 3100 block of Evans Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said. There they found the victim conscious and breathing with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The department has not released the identity of the victim, nor any details about what led up to the shooting.

