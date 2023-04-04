Police pursuit that started in St. Louis County ends in deadly crash in north St. Louis

St. Louis County police said they were chasing the car after it was reported to be involved in a Family Dollar robbery.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said a man died and two juveniles were taken to the hospital for treatment after a crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Cora Avenue in the Greater Ville. The crash happened at about 2:15.

In a statement, St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said the incident started when they received a call about a robbery at a Family Dollar on Halls Ferry Road at around 1:35. Employees told police that items were stolen, and an employee was assaulted.

They told police the robbery suspect drove away from the store in a maroon Kia Optima.

Panus said when officers spotted the car near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, they tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.

Detectives saw the car a short time later near Riverview Drive and Hall Street and tried to use spike strips to stop it, but the driver continued to flee, Panus said. Panus also said police do not know if the spike strips worked or not.

The statement said the pursuit continued until the car crashed at the intersection of Cora Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Video from the scene showed the maroon Kia with significant damage to the front end and a blue vehicle that was struck on the front, driver's-side door.

St. Louis police are handling the investigation of the crash. The department's accident reconstruction team as well as the Force Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate.