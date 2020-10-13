Man killed in Monday morning shooting in north St. Louis

Police said they found 47-year-old Bryant Wright shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Monday morning. He died at the hospital a short time later

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Sullivan Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood at around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries a short time later. Monday afternoon, police identified him as Bryant Wright, a 47-year-old St. Louis resident.

Police did not provide any other information about the shooting.