Man shot, killed from multiple gunshot wounds in Lewis Place

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Monday in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.
The victim, 31-year-old Anthony Bruce, was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said. Officers and EMS found him with multiple gunshot wounds, lying across a curb at 4535 McMillan Ave.
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 6:45 a.m. Monday and are investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).