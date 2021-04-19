Man shot, killed from multiple gunshot wounds in Lewis Place

St. Louis homicide detectives investigating case and are seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened early Monday in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood.

The victim, 31-year-old Anthony Bruce, was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said. Officers and EMS found him with multiple gunshot wounds, lying across a curb at 4535 McMillan Ave.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 6:45 a.m. Monday and are investigating.