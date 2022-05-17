Man kills self after killing woman, shooting at officers in Fenton, police say

Police said the woman was found shot to death after the man shot at officers and led them on a 10-minute chase away from the scene of the shooting.

FENTON, Mo. — Police said a man shot and killed himself after killing a woman and shooting at police officers in the parking lot of a business in Fenton, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of North Highway Drive near the St. Louis College of Health Careers for a report of a shooting at around 5:25. When they arrived, police said a man began firing at officers.

The man then sped off in a white Chevrolet Impala and led police on a 10-minute chase. Police said the chase ended near the intersection of Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road, when the man fatally shot himself.

Officers that remained on the scene of the original call found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on the parking lot of a business. She was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

One officer was injured by broken glass as a result of the shots being fired at the officers. That officer was treated by first responders on the scene. No officers were struck by gunfire.

Neither the man nor the woman was identified by police Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic dispute. No other information about the shooting was provided.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.