Watching the Blues game tonight? Here's what you need to know

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are marching on to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They already defeated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs in six games. Now, it's on to Colorado to take on the Avalanche.

If you're looking to watch Tuesday night, here are some things you might need to know.

What time is the Blues game tonight?

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. CT for the Blues' first game against the Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where are the Blues playing?

The Blues will be playing the first two games of the second round of the playoffs in Colorado at the Ball Arena in Denver.

What channel can I watch the Blues game on?

According to the Blues website, you can watch the game on TNT. That's channel 108/1108 HD on AT&T U-verse, 245 on DirecTV, and channel 49/781 on Spectrum.

When do the Blues play next?

The Blues will play again at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday against the Avalanche in Colorado. The Avalanche have home ice in this series.

What is the schedule for the Blues vs. Avalanche series?

The Blues will play in Colorado for the first two games of the series, then head back to St. Louis to play at Enterprise Center for the following two games. Here's the full schedule:

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 5 (if necessary)

St. Louis at Colorado - Wednesday, May 25 at TBD time

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Friday, May 27 at TBD time