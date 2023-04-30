Police: Man kills woman, self in probable murder-suicide in St. Louis County

Police believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself inside the woman's apartment.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a suspected Sunday morning murder-suicide in north St. Louis County.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment on the 5300 block of Gladstone Place at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at the home when they found the man and woman. According to the release, both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police believe the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Neither person was identified.

Police said the shooting occurred in the woman's apartment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

