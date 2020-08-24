Man lies down in street, robs woman at gunpoint in St. Louis

When the woman got out of her car to check on the man, he took her purse and phone at gunpoint, according to a police report

ST. LOUIS — A woman was assaulted and robbed after checking on a man who lay down in the street early Monday morning in St. Louis.

A woman told police she was driving in the area of Clara and Clemens in the city's West End neighborhood just after midnight when a man ran in front of her car and got on the street.

When the woman got out of her car to check on the man, he took her purse and phone at gunpoint, according to a police report. The man struck the woman several times with his gun and then ran away.