Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to killing Ally Kostial, an Ole Miss student from St. Louis

By pleading guilty, Brandon Theesfeld avoided a possible death penalty

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss — The man charged in the 2019 murder of an Ole Miss student from St. Louis pleaded guilty Friday morning.

Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, avoiding the death penalty had he decided to go through with a trial.

Theesfeld admitted to killing Ally Kostial. The two were classmates at Ole Miss and had a relationship that Kostial's friends had once described as "troubled."

During the court hearing, prosecutors read a statement, detailing what lead up to Kostial's death.

On April 12, 2019, Kostial messaged Theesfeld, saying she was concerned she might be pregnant and asked Theesfeld to meet with her, the prosecutor said. During that time, the prosecutor said Theesfeld's online search history showed he researched abortion options. He told Kostial becoming a father would "ruin his life."

Kostial and Theesfeld messaged back and forth and for months and made plans to meet in person, the prosecutor said.

Theesfeld drove home to Dallas and posted a photo of his gun on Twitter with the caption, "finally bringing my baby back home," the prosecutor said. His internet search history revealed he had looked up firearms silencers and on how "Ted Bundy lured his victims."

Kostial was last seen alive on July 19, 2019, the prosecutor said. Theesfeld texted her and asked to meet with her. That night, surveillance cameras showed Kostial leaving a bar near the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

Her body was found on July 20, 2019, near a lake about 30 minutes from her university's campus.

The next week, Theesfeld was arrested in Memphis. The prosecutor said he was found with a gun, and ballistic evidence tied it to the murder scene. Theesfeld had a letter with him, addressed to his parents, which said in part, "I think this is the end for me. I'm going to prison or I'm going to die."

During the court hearing, attorneys read a letter on behalf of Kostial's family.

"Our lives have forever been altered and shattered and her absence haunts us every day," the letter said.

The letter addressed Theesfeld directly, saying, "I hope every time your cell door slams shut, you’re reminded of the beautiful life you took from all of us.”

Theesfeld read a short prepared statement, apologizing to the Kostial family.

"I sincerely sorry for the pain I caused by taking Ally from you," he said, his voice cracking as he read. "I hope one day you can it in your heart to forgive me."

Kostial graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.