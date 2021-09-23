x
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for burning 7-Eleven during riot after George Floyd's death

Investigators said he lit a fire that eventually burned out in the store and spraying lighter fluid that helped spread the fire that burned the store down
Credit: UPI
St. Louis firefighters survey the damage to a 7-11 convenience store, by days light, following a fire set by rioters during the night in St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to spreading the fire that destroyed a 7-Eleven during riots in St. Louis following the death of George Floyd.

Justin Cannamore was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury during civil disorder after he admitted to spreading a fire inside a 7-Eleven.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 1, 2020, as rioters made their way to the store at 17th and Pine Street. This is in the Downtown West neighborhood. 

According to a press release from U.S. States Attorney Sayler Fleming, he lit a fire that eventually burned out in the store but also spraying a bottle of lighter fluid that helped spread the fire that eventually burned the store down.

Video showed black smoke and flames coming from the business.

St. Louis firefighters had to put out the fire while, just right around the corner, there were a couple dozen agitators.

More than 55 other businesses were looted or damaged overnight prompting then-Mayor Lyda Krewson to issue a curfew.

Days later, Cannamore was arrested by St. Louis County police while possessing a stolen revolver. 

He was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison Thursday. The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.