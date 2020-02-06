7-Eleven in St. Louis burned to the ground amid riot

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Monday

ST. LOUIS — A 7-Eleven in the downtown St. Louis area was burned down during a riot Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. as rioters made their way to the store at 17th and Pine Street. This is in the Downtown West neighborhood.

Video showed black smoke and flames coming from the business.

St. Louis firefighters had to put out the fire where, just right around the corner, there were a couple dozen agitators.

Statement from 7-Eleven:

“We can confirm that a St. Louis 7-Eleven store has sustained damage from looting. We are grateful that neither the Store Team nor customers were injured. We understand the feelings of injustice in our society and seek a future that is abundant with dignity and respect for all people.”

Several fires were set by a group of agitators. Hours before, there was a peaceful protest in downtown St. Louis that drew hundreds of people. The protests happening across the country are in response to the death of George Floyd.