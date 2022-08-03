Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for robbery, murder in Madison, Illinois

William Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for first-degree murder and 10 more years for armed robbery in connection with the death of Andre Hutson.

ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man was sentenced to prison for 75 years after he was found guilty of a 2021 murder in Madison, Illinois.

William Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for first-degree murder and 10 more years for armed robbery in connection with the death of Andre Hutson.

On Dec. 7, 2021, the Madison Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue for a report of a shooting and a man down.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 38-year-old Andre Hutson of St. Louis.

Jenkins must serve all 65 years for the murder sentence and five of the years of the armed robbery sentence, meaning he will be in prison beyond the age of 100.

