Man shoots at officers during traffic stop in O'Fallon, Illinois, police say

O'FALLON, Ill. — A man shot at police during a traffic stop in O'Fallon, Illinois, Sunday before shooting and injuring himself, the department said.

According to a post on the O'Fallon, Illinois, Police Department Facebook page, the incident happened at 11:42 a.m. in the O'Fallon Plaza parking lot on West Highway 50.

The post said officers were conducting a "high risk traffic stop" when the man stopped his car, got out and fired multiple rounds at the officers from a handgun. The post said the man then ran toward a nearby gas station, where officers found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The post said the man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The department did not know how serious his injuries were.

No officers were injured in the incident.

As of 1:05, when the post was published, the department said the area of West Highway 50 was closed for an ongoing investigation.